Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its stake in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,447,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 50,135 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $89,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 1,981.2% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Vodafone Group by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $51.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.82. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.14 and a 12-month high of $20.36.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a $0.5491 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is presently 172.58%.

Vodafone Group Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

