Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,065,213 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $91,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 4th quarter worth $339,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,120,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,288,865,000 after buying an additional 1,564,081 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,892,992 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,670,000 after buying an additional 986,388 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,646,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $225,325,000 after buying an additional 929,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 176.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,380,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,766,000 after buying an additional 880,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.46.

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at $111.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $57.97 and a 52-week high of $111.67. The company has a market cap of $49.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.40. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $1.1669 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 62.27%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

