Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) Price Target Raised to $15.00 at Citigroup

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) had its price target lifted by Citigroup from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Digital Media Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Digital Media Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.00.

Shares of Digital Media Solutions stock remained flat at $$10.54 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 31 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,358. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.90. Digital Media Solutions has a twelve month low of $6.32 and a twelve month high of $15.27.

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $99.54 million during the quarter.

In related news, major shareholder Lion Capital (Guernsey) Bridge sold 5,624,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.49, for a total transaction of $53,374,436.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DMS. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $428,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions by 3,150.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,816 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Media Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Media Solutions

Digital Media Solutions, Inc operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Other. The company operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, automotive, insurance, home services, brand performance, gig, health and wellness, and career placements.

