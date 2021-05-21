DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $91.00 price objective on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of DICK’S Sporting have outpaced the industry in the past three months on solid fourth-quarter fiscal 2020 results, wherein the top and bottom lines beat estimates and improved year over year. However, COVID-19-related costs, including extra compensation and safety expenses, remain woes. These costs partly offset gross margin growth in the fiscal fourth quarter, which included $23 million of COVID-related costs. Moreover, management envisions COVID-related costs to the tune of $30 million for the first half of fiscal 2021. Nevertheless, favorable customer demand, a solid product portfolio, strength in the online platform and enhanced omni-channel capabilities are key drivers. The company notes that the strong momentum in core categories has continued in fiscal 2021. Also, its store expansion initiatives bode well.”

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $76.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.86.

Shares of DKS traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $84.31. 7,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,745,649. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1-year low of $28.99 and a 1-year high of $91.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average of $69.82.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.30%.

In related news, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at $19,168,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 279,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $2,185,000. QS Investors LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after acquiring an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $1,774,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at about $255,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,085,000. Institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.