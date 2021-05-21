DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target Raised to $93.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $77.00 to $93.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Gordon Haskett began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $76.86.

NYSE DKS traded up $0.71 on Thursday, reaching $84.31. The company had a trading volume of 7,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,649. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $91.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.20 and a 200-day moving average of $69.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.30%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,802.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,162,024.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,439,664 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $490,380,000 after buying an additional 1,060,510 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 51.5% during the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,502,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $190,564,000 after purchasing an additional 850,682 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,246,679 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $126,287,000 after purchasing an additional 34,904 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 21.8% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,974,893 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $150,388,000 after purchasing an additional 352,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 32.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,431,090 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $52,679,000 after purchasing an additional 350,515 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

