Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,521 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $2,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Diamondback Energy by 63.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 395 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 410.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 664 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock opened at $76.53 on Friday. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $88.75. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.58.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.09%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,546,756 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FANG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.48.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

