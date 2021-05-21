Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) PT Set at €23.00 by Morgan Stanley

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) received a €23.00 ($27.06) target price from research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €23.80 ($28.00) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €25.00 ($29.41) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €21.68 ($25.50).

Shares of DTE opened at €17.01 ($20.01) on Friday. Deutsche Telekom has a one year low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a one year high of €18.13 ($21.33). The stock has a 50-day moving average of €16.45 and a 200-day moving average of €15.47.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

