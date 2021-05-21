Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.63

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.63 and last traded at $14.61, with a volume of 48148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.27.

DB has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

The stock has a market cap of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hudson Executive Capital LP raised its position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 67,064,476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $801,182,000 after purchasing an additional 576,000 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 24,782,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $297,393,000 after buying an additional 5,996,234 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 18,089,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $218,673,000 after buying an additional 4,654,406 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 366.9% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,088,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $108,824,000 after buying an additional 7,141,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

About Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

