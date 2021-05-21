Desjardins Boosts Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target to C$42.00

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target increased by Desjardins from C$41.00 to C$42.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.38.

Shares of PWCDF opened at $31.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.53 and its 200-day moving average is $24.94. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $32.91.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

