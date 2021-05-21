Deri Protocol Price Tops $0.11 (DERI)

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 21st. In the last seven days, Deri Protocol has traded down 27.2% against the dollar. Deri Protocol has a total market cap of $5.19 million and approximately $322,034.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol was first traded on February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

