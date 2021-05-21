Delphi Financial Group Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stock Position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB)

Delphi Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) by 88.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,110 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises 1.3% of Delphi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Delphi Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KWEB. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000.

KWEB traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,860,683. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a twelve month low of $49.30 and a twelve month high of $104.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.74.

