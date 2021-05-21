Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,889 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 174 shares during the quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 207.5% in the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Dell Technologies from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Dell Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $68.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.84.

NYSE:DELL opened at $98.61 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.24. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $103.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $75.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.96.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.51. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 124.18% and a net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $26.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dell Technologies news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 177,471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $15,972,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 347,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,274,550. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $17,548,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,092.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 48.30% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

