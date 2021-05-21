Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $425.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 27.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DECK. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.53.

Shares of DECK traded up $21.48 on Friday, reaching $332.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,768. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $310.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $159.06 and a 12-month high of $353.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.93, for a total value of $169,965.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,409,942.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $36,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

