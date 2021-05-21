Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Shares of DECK opened at $311.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. Deckers Outdoor has a twelve month low of $159.06 and a twelve month high of $353.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $310.58.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $447.00 price objective (up from $420.00) on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.53.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.99, for a total value of $165,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,493,455.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $502,760. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Article: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.