Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Announces Earnings Results

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.60, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $561.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.41 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 26.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

DECK stock traded up $26.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $337.41. The company had a trading volume of 41,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,768. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.98. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $159.06 and a 12 month high of $353.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $337.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.58.

DECK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $284.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $420.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $388.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $363.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.53.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.60, for a total value of $167,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,429,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $502,760. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the textile maker to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sport sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

