DDKoin (DDK) Market Capitalization Reaches $906,999.08

DDKoin (CURRENCY:DDK) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 21st. Over the last week, DDKoin has traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar. DDKoin has a total market cap of $906,999.08 and $12,798.00 worth of DDKoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DDKoin coin can now be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001287 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00000215 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00015517 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.82 or 0.00023833 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009920 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00011851 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003567 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

DDKoin Coin Profile

DDKoin (CRYPTO:DDK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Ed25519 hashing algorithm. DDKoin’s total supply is 45,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,710,000 coins. DDKoin’s official Twitter account is @KoinDd and its Facebook page is accessible here . DDKoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ddkofficial . DDKoin’s official website is ddkoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DDK is a platform that provides blockchain/fintech solutions that are supported by a growing community of users. The DDKoin objective is to provide the economic opportunity for their community members and continue to innovate and contribute to build blockchain solutions. DDK use DPOS algorithm is because it was a high democratic platform than the other consensus systems, more efficient, more secure and it is cost-effective due to the mining opportunity is depends on the number of votes for the miners from stakeholders. To increase the capacity of the DDK Platform, AEPOS Genesis Block (NEW CORE) with 10 times faster Blockchain capacity has been introduced to the platform. The new core runs a transaction performance of 250 transactions per 10 seconds per block using real-time voting combined with a social system of reputation to achieve the consensus. “

DDKoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DDKoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DDKoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DDKoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

