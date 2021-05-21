Dawn Protocol (DAWN) Tops One Day Volume of $2.47 Million

Dawn Protocol (CURRENCY:DAWN) traded up 47.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 21st. One Dawn Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $4.45 or 0.00010963 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dawn Protocol has a market capitalization of $311.37 million and approximately $2.47 million worth of Dawn Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dawn Protocol has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dawn Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.14 or 0.00071855 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00004245 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00017260 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.55 or 0.01106244 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00058119 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.31 or 0.09441619 BTC.

About Dawn Protocol

DAWN is a coin. Dawn Protocol’s total supply is 93,468,684 coins and its circulating supply is 70,044,619 coins. Dawn Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DawnProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dawn Protocol is dawn.org . The official message board for Dawn Protocol is medium.com/@dawnprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Dawn token started as a FirstBlood 1ST token. FirstBlood tokens were created back in 2016, being the third notable token sale on Ethereum. In 2020, a token swap begun to convert legacy FirstBlood 1ST to new Dawn token. Today, the Dawn token can be used on FirstBlood Esports platform for paid competitive video gaming. “

Dawn Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dawn Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dawn Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dawn Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dawn Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dawn Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.