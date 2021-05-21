David Smith Sells 10,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$890,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at C$3,270,038.

David Smith also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

On Thursday, May 13th, David Smith sold 10,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.05, for a total value of C$882,525.00.

AEM opened at C$88.73 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of C$69.14 and a one year high of C$117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.81.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AEM. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$115.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$91.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to C$85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$101.78.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.