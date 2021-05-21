David Smith Sells 10,000 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Stock

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total value of C$890,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,742 shares in the company, valued at C$3,270,038.
David Smith also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 13th, David Smith sold 10,500 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$84.05, for a total value of C$882,525.00.
AEM opened at C$88.73 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of C$69.14 and a one year high of C$117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$80.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$84.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.81.
Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.
