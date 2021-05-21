David Golub Buys 5,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $76,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,213.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 13th, David Golub purchased 6,902 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $103,530.00.

On Monday, March 29th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $29,960.00.

On Friday, March 26th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00.

On Monday, March 22nd, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $29,740.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $29,340.00.

On Monday, March 15th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $29,660.00.

On Friday, March 12th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00.

On Monday, March 8th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $29,140.00.

GBDC opened at $15.61 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.51 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 18.35%. The company had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

GBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $14,218,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 366,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 226,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

