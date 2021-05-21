David Golub Buys 5,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) CEO David Golub purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.33 per share, with a total value of $76,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,213.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
David Golub also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 13th, David Golub purchased 6,902 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $103,530.00.
- On Monday, March 29th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $29,960.00.
- On Friday, March 26th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, with a total value of $29,900.00.
- On Monday, March 22nd, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.87 per share, with a total value of $29,740.00.
- On Wednesday, March 17th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.67 per share, with a total value of $29,340.00.
- On Monday, March 15th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.83 per share, with a total value of $29,660.00.
- On Friday, March 12th, David Golub bought 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $29,760.00.
- On Monday, March 8th, David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.57 per share, with a total value of $29,140.00.
GBDC opened at $15.61 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.14 and a fifty-two week high of $15.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 6.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.51 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.35 and a 200-day moving average of $14.58.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.
GBDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GBDC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $346,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the fourth quarter worth about $14,218,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 366,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,180,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 226,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,988 shares in the last quarter. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Golub Capital BDC Company Profile
Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.
