Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Receives $33.10 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.10.

MSP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Datto from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Datto from $38.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Datto from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Datto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Datto from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

NYSE:MSP opened at $26.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.97. Datto has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.00 million. Datto’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Datto will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Sanjay Kumar Singh sold 1,500 shares of Datto stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 151,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,096,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSP. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Datto during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datto during the first quarter worth about $57,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Datto by 15.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 3,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Datto during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Datto during the first quarter worth about $209,000.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

