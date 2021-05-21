Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Amit Agarwal Sells 7,500 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) insider Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.70, for a total transaction of $627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,455,790.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Amit Agarwal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Datadog alerts:

On Wednesday, May 5th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total transaction of $581,700.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $634,575.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $648,900.00.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Amit Agarwal sold 7,500 shares of Datadog stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $617,025.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,760,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,648,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,972.34 and a beta of 1.15. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.50 and a fifty-two week high of $119.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.18. The company has a quick ratio of 6.49, a current ratio of 6.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $198.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Datadog by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,445,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,313,000 after acquiring an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 151.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.6% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 67,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at $21,907,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datadog by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 475,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,774,000 after acquiring an additional 43,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.72% of the company’s stock.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Datadog from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Datadog from $112.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Datadog from $110.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

Featured Article: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.