DATA (DTA) Price Reaches $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 11.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 21st. One DATA coin can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DATA has traded down 55.3% against the dollar. DATA has a total market capitalization of $6.94 million and $4.47 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.31 or 0.00067454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 26.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00016528 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002778 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 27.7% against the dollar and now trades at $347.21 or 0.00963378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00096865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,132.74 or 0.08692085 BTC.

DATA Coin Profile

DATA (CRYPTO:DTA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DATA is data.eco . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

