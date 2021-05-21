Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DARE. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Monday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.00.

Shares of DARE opened at $1.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.14 million, a P/E ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 2.21. Daré Bioscience has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.07. Equities research analysts predict that Daré Bioscience will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Daré Bioscience in the fourth quarter valued at $193,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Daré Bioscience by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,243 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 48,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.33% of the company’s stock.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

