Danone (EPA:BN) PT Set at €53.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Danone (EPA:BN) received a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on Danone and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Danone and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Danone has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €60.23 ($70.86).

Get Danone alerts:

BN stock opened at €59.89 ($70.46) on Wednesday. Danone has a 1 year low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 1 year high of €72.13 ($84.86). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €58.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of €55.61.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

See Also: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Danone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.