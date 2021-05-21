Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $39,000 in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 416.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $93.99 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $106.20 and a 200 day moving average of $97.49. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.64 and a 1-year high of $115.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $236.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Grand Canyon Education news, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total value of $1,086,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,736.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian E. Mueller sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total value of $7,604,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,166,485.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock valued at $12,190,336 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

