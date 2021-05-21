Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Invests $106,000 in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CZR. FMR LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,532,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894,252 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $132,892,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,190,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,399,000 after purchasing an additional 737,487 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,799,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,933,000 after purchasing an additional 568,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,477,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,732,000 after purchasing an additional 390,389 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CZR. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Caesars Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.56.

In other news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $40,004.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,286,628.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 22,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $2,219,299.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,297,144.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 125,020 shares of company stock worth $11,405,004 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $100.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 3.15. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $106.85.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 56.40% and a negative net margin of 47.29%. The business’s revenue was up 259.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos, including poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also offers staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

