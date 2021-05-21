Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $166,000 Stock Position in Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Seritage Growth Properties were worth $166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRG. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Seritage Growth Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 62.5% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new stake in shares of Seritage Growth Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 23,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.91, for a total value of $537,835.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward S. Lampert sold 67,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $1,428,826.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,224 shares of company stock worth $3,676,260 over the last quarter. 7.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SRG opened at $15.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $7.53 and a 12-month high of $24.06. The company has a market capitalization of $673.49 million, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.23.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 75.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $27.65 million during the quarter.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

