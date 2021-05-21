Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 72.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $31,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,825,000 after buying an additional 5,230,433 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,190 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277,802 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,196,522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,780,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the fourth quarter worth about $46,952,000. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

HFC stock opened at $33.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 1.83. HollyFrontier Co. has a 12-month low of $16.81 and a 12-month high of $42.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.97.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. HollyFrontier’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,661 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 13,810 shares of company stock worth $490,927 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HFC shares. US Capital Advisors cut HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.46.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

