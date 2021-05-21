Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UHT. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $10,501,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,280,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,600,000 after buying an additional 77,124 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,542,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 137,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,848,000 after buying an additional 22,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the first quarter worth $1,152,000. Institutional investors own 65.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UHT stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 52-week low of $52.25 and a 52-week high of $104.56. The company has a market capitalization of $927.13 million, a PE ratio of 45.80 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.17 and its 200 day moving average is $65.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.695 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in seventy-one properties located in twenty states, including two that are currently under construction.

