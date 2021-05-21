Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €85.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on DAI. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nord/LB set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Daimler currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €83.75 ($98.53).

Shares of DAI opened at €75.14 ($88.40) on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €74.45 and its 200-day moving average is €64.38. Daimler has a 12 month low of €28.61 ($33.66) and a 12 month high of €77.99 ($91.75). The firm has a market cap of $80.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

