Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €100.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DAI. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €98.00 ($115.29) price target on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Oddo Bhf set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €114.00 ($134.12) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Daimler has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €84.81 ($99.78).

ETR:DAI opened at €75.14 ($88.40) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €74.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is €64.38. Daimler has a twelve month low of €28.61 ($33.66) and a twelve month high of €77.99 ($91.75).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

