Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 87,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,000. Unity Software comprises about 9.1% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 291.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Unity Software by 494.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 61.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on U. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Bank of America cut Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Unity Software in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised Unity Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Unity Software from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Unity Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.10.

Shares of NYSE U traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.47. The stock had a trading volume of 104,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,157,820. Unity Software Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $174.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.86.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $234.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.08 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,124 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $23,692,570.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,325,984 shares in the company, valued at $581,171,374.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ruth Ann Keene sold 7,000 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $583,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,424,950.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 521,914 shares of company stock valued at $54,089,913.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

