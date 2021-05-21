Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC Purchases 8,307 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 811.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,307 shares during the period. Asana accounts for approximately 0.3% of Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Asana were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Asana during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,550,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Asana by 150.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASAN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Asana from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

ASAN traded up $1.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.60. The stock had a trading volume of 18,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,326,382. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.29. Asana, Inc. has a one year low of $20.57 and a one year high of $43.72.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Asana, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Chris Farinacci sold 26,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $847,079.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 315,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,236,689.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.12 per share, for a total transaction of $199,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,150,594.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 139,716 shares of company stock worth $4,468,742.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

