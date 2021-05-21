CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) to report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CymaBay Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). CymaBay Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CymaBay Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.21). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CymaBay Therapeutics.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

CymaBay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01).

CBAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics from $20.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CymaBay Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,958,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after buying an additional 572,244 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after acquiring an additional 70,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,156,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 117,409 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 890,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 480,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 401,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBAY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.44. 10,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,018. The company has a market capitalization of $306.34 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.36 and its 200-day moving average is $5.72. CymaBay Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.16 and a 1 year high of $9.06.

About CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta, which has completed Phase II clinical study for the treatments of primary biliary cholangitis, as well as patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CymaBay Therapeutics (CBAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.