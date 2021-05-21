CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $96.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the stock. 541,008 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 7,091,201 shares.The stock last traded at $88.03 and had previously closed at $88.61.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CVS. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,320,232 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $90,172,000 after buying an additional 15,828 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.4% during the first quarter. Selway Asset Management now owns 54,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,834 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,233,975 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $84,280,000 after purchasing an additional 75,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,472 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,539,000 after buying an additional 21,261 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $117.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.91.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS Health Company Profile (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

