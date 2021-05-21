CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 368,857 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 8,750 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $27,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,407 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,151 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

NYSE:CVS traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.97. The company had a trading volume of 141,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,248,997. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.91. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $55.36 and a 12-month high of $90.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. CVS Health’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885 over the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on CVS. Raymond James raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.82.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Article: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.