Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $32.22, but opened at $33.35. Cutera shares last traded at $34.28, with a volume of 452 shares.

Specifically, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 664,828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $19,612,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,090. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Cutera alerts:

CUTR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $643.22 million, a PE ratio of -19.96 and a beta of 1.60.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $49.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CUTR. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at about $816,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cutera by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,578,360 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,054,000 after purchasing an additional 69,025 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Cutera during the 4th quarter worth approximately $375,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cutera by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 65,919 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,589,000 after buying an additional 9,855 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Cutera during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cutera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cutera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.