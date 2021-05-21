Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.08 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) will post $2.08 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.34 and the lowest is $1.73. Customers Bancorp posted earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 241%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $7.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.73 to $8.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $6.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.34). Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 17.45%.

CUBI has been the subject of several recent research reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $35.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.50.

In related news, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 23,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $818,744.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 22,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total value of $654,493.75. Insiders sold 67,701 shares of company stock worth $2,204,027 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,302 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $221,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000. 75.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CUBI stock traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $36.39. 215,455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 228,481. Customers Bancorp has a 52 week low of $10.09 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.55.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, non-interest-bearing demand accounts, individual retirement accounts, and other deposit accounts, as well as non-retail time deposits.

