CustomContractNetwork Achieves Market Cap of $118,117.12 (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 67.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 21st. During the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded down 85.7% against the U.S. dollar. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CustomContractNetwork has a market capitalization of $118,117.12 and $107.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000947 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $207.49 or 0.00498745 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00006531 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010964 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000529 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000128 BTC.

About CustomContractNetwork

CustomContractNetwork (CCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. The official website for CustomContractNetwork is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

CustomContractNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

