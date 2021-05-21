Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 246 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lessened its holdings in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) by 9.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,487 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 682.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,336,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,676 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,798,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,418,000 after acquiring an additional 22,655 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,348,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,110,000 after acquiring an additional 62,329 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,678,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,092,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,189,000 after acquiring an additional 68,038 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Timothy Mark Dunbar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.40, for a total value of $604,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Deanna D. Strable-Soethout sold 3,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $199,796.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $64.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.64. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.53 and a 12 month high of $67.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.55.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.18. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 40.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Principal Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Principal Financial Group from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.09.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates in Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

