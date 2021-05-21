Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 241 Shares of The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in The Howard Hughes were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in The Howard Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Howard Hughes alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on HHC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Howard Hughes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BWS Financial increased their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $80.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Howard Hughes from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.75.

In other news, Director Allen J. Model purchased 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.17 per share, with a total value of $417,831.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,297.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 35.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HHC opened at $103.69 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.62. The Howard Hughes Co. has a 1 year low of $46.70 and a 1 year high of $113.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.66 and a beta of 1.60.

The Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.63). The Howard Hughes had a positive return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $190.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.13 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.88) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Howard Hughes Co. will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for The Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.