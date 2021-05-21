Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Sells 2,252 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. cut its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 38.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,252 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,886,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $397,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,130,847 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 8,606,475 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,521,000 after buying an additional 1,472,994 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,777,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,082,000 after buying an additional 574,666 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,787,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $112,089,000 after buying an additional 39,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,281,221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,728,000 after buying an additional 1,083,611 shares in the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

Delta Air Lines stock opened at $45.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $29.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.23 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 39.69% and a negative net margin of 42.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.