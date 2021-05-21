Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Raises Position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 77.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,841,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Ferrari by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,996,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,620,000 after purchasing an additional 322,796 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,071,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ferrari by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,800,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,361,000 after purchasing an additional 240,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Ferrari by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 527,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,137,000 after purchasing an additional 170,747 shares in the last quarter. 32.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RACE opened at $208.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.91, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $157.82 and a twelve month high of $233.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $208.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.76.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 34.85%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th were paid a $1.0445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. HSBC cut Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price target (down from $269.00) on shares of Ferrari in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.43.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

