Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Purchases 2,350 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 925.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wells Financial Advisors INC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 118.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proequities Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $100.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.91. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.41 and a 1-year high of $102.72.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

