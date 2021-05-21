Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Makes New $260,000 Investment in Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 173.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 134.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at $214,000. 66.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Castle Biosciences stock opened at $58.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.85. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.72 and a 52-week high of $107.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -343.74 and a beta of 0.46.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Castle Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Castle Biosciences from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.29.

In other news, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total transaction of $597,225.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 14,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.08, for a total value of $935,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 735,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,854,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 386,454 shares of company stock worth $25,737,566 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL).

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.