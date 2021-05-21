Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Lowers Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 10,772 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,966 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,539 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 128,295 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,887 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX opened at $41.22 on Friday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $46.10. The stock has a market cap of $60.41 billion, a PE ratio of -457.95 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 1,500.00%.

FCX has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.41.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 42,500 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,757,375.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,837 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,309.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 20,800 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $899,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,600 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,142,276 shares of company stock worth $75,294,613. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.