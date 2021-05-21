Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. Buys 1,575 Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) by 54.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,485 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $94,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 446.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,392 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

SU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Tudor Pickering restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.83.

SU opened at $23.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.27, a P/E/G ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.67 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $19.00.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Suncor Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 23.13%. On average, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.1707 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.17%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.