CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,503 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $24,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter valued at about $666,341,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $593,993,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CSX by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,166,958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $498,198,000 after purchasing an additional 287,193 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CSX by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,787,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of CSX by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,568,197 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $323,814,000 after buying an additional 578,571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total value of $50,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,859.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total transaction of $142,483,385.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,431.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX opened at $98.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.20. CSX Co. has a one year low of $65.37 and a one year high of $104.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.18.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). CSX had a return on equity of 22.83% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Vertical Research started coverage on CSX in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on CSX from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price objective on CSX from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CSX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of CSX from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

