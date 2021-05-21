CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.68% and a net margin of 13.28%.

CSWI stock traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.26. 22 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,649. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.21. CSW Industrials has a 1 year low of $64.64 and a 1 year high of $143.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.43 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from CSW Industrials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $147.00) on shares of CSW Industrials in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CSW Industrials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other CSW Industrials news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.94, for a total transaction of $253,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 87,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,155,614.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Luke Alverson sold 1,200 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $156,888.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,168 shares in the company, valued at $1,852,324.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,200 shares of company stock worth $955,808 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CSW Industrials

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

