CryptoSoul 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $621.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 20th. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $447,213.71 and $621.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded up 10.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00062525 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.50 or 0.00277063 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00010246 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00036448 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009909 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0666 or 0.00000164 BTC.

About CryptoSoul

SOUL uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 294,694,484 coins and its circulating supply is 288,601,123 coins. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

